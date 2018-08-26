Home Kentucky Remembrance Held For Missing Kentucky Woman August 26th, 2018 Megan DiVenti Kentucky

A remembrance was held for Heather Teague in Madisonville. August 26th marks the 23rd year that Teague has been missing.

“She was everything that I never was. She was just everything,” says Sarah Teague, Heather’s mother.

Community residents gathered at Victory Church at 1 p.m. Heather was 23 years old when she went missing from Newburgh Beach in Henderson County on August 26th, 1995.

Witnesses say Teague was sunbathing when a man grabbed her by the hair and dragged her into a nearby wooded area. Teague was never found.

Sarah Teague says the support of her family and friends each year on the anniversary is important.

“It means, it means everything to me,” says Teague.

Some had lavender shirts and ribbons which were the color of Heather’s childhood bedroom. Photos and balloons sat on the church alter as people remembered Heather.

Sherry Impervento, a family friend, says she is there for support on a very hard day.

“It’s important that you have the support of friends, people who love you, people that are willing to walk along side you, care for you, lift you up,” says Impervento.

Sarah Teague says she couldn’t get through each day without hope.

“I hope for answers. I hope for the judge to make a ruling that we can interview Tim Walthall,” says Teague. “I hope for hearts to change the investigators. I hope for her to come home.”

But even still Teague says she’s determined to keep fighting for her daughter.

“I have to do what I have to do to honor her,” says Teague. “She’s not just that little missing girl, that missing little girl. She’s Heather Danyelle Teague.”

The Kentucky State Police are still investigating the case. Family and friends say they will continue to have hope in finding Heather.

