Home Kentucky Remembrance Being Held for Missing Kentucky Woman August 24th, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky

A remembrance for Heather Teague will be taking place on Sunday at 1:00PM at Victory Church at 615 Brown Road in Madisonville.

Teague went missing from Newburgh Beach in Henderson County on August 26th, 1995. According to a witness, a bushy-haired man grabbed her by the hair and dragged her to a wooded area while she was on the beach sunbathing.

August 26th will mark the 23rd year that Teague has been missing, which will match her age when she went missing.

Sarah Teague, Heather’s mother, has taken the agency to court in recent years over access to evidence. Sarah says that the 911 tape police allowed her to hear in 2008 was different than the one they heard in 2016.

Kentucky State Police are still investigating the incident.

Comments

comments