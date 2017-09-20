Remembering the September 20, 2002 Tornadoes & Severe Gusts

After extreme drought conditions with intense heat for summer 2002 over the Tri-State, relief came in September. Heavy rainfall with the remnants of Hurricane Isidore greatly eased the conditions, the multiple rounds of heavy rainfall/t’storms passed September 19-20.

On September 20, a squall line developed in the morning & several nodes in the line produced severe weather. One node developed, with the increased shear, strengthening mid/upper flow & low LCLs (cloud bases) in tropical airmass on the line over northwest Union County & produced an F0 tornado near Hovey Lake in Posey County in a rural farm field.

Two more tornadoes in its track through southwestern Indiana. A significant, long-track tornado was spawned by it in south-central & central Indiana, north of the Tri-State. The second tornado, a high-end F2, destroyed 10-15 mobile homes & 4 buildings, injuring 1. The greatest damage was south of Poseyville on Route 165 where 8 vehicles were tossed about, a county highway garage was destroyed & a van was thrown atop a pile of debri. Damage amounted to $1/2 million (2002 dollars). The tornado began around the Moye Road area west of Wadesville, crossed 66 & 165 southeast of North Posey High School, then lifted around County Road 700 East, south of Poseyville.

The storm continued northeast with third tornado touching down north of 56 in northwest Pike County in the White River bottoms. Tornado raced through Knox County south of Monroe City, crossing 61, then U.S. 50 before crossing White River into Daviess County, Indiana. Tornado proceeded through the West Fork White River Bottoms before lifting in a very rural area about 7 miles northwest of Washington.

2 people were injured by this F2 tornado. A conservation officer’s vehicle was picked up & thrown 1/8 mile. A few homes & many farm buildings were destroyed. Home near Monroe City had nearly its entire second floor sheared off, which was near F3 damage, but just short due to part of second floor being left intact. This made it a high-end F2.

Damage amounted to +$705,000 (inflation-adjusted) in Posey & Knox counties.

Sporadic damaging winds were reported Crofton to Earlington, Kentucky & around Beech Grove, Kentucky.

