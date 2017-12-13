Remembering Owensboro’s Significant Early December Tornado of 1952

An long-track, significant F3 tornado tracked 35 miles across Daviess County, Kentucky, then crossed part of the Ohio River before hitting Hancock County, before completely traversing the Ohio into Perry County, lifting southeast of Tell City. Up to ½ mile wide it heavily damaged homes & buildings in downtown Owensboro, where 3 people were injured. With $2.2 million in damage (inflation-adjusted) it touched down at 3 p.m by Clark Road, raced across rural areas from Route 815 to 279, crossed Panther Creek, then Calhoun Road.

Damage track occurred from near the airport to 81, before crossing Frederica near Brescia University, then went back over the Ohio once it crossed East Second Street. It then came back into Daviess County near the modern-day Daviess County Detention Center, crossed rural farmland across 60 & Wrights Landing Road. It continued northeast with heavy damage to timber on the wooded hills & ravines to Lewisport-Utility Road in Hancock County, crossed Hilldale Road & Route 271 near modern-day Hancock County High School , crossed 60 again & the Muddy Gut bottoms to a complete crossing over the Ohio River in Perry County.

It then crossed 66 in what is a more-developed area of hotels & restaurants southeast of Tell City, lifting near Hoosier Heights Country Club & Route 237. Although tree damage & farm building damage was extensive the greatest destruction was in the northern/northwestern quadrant of the business district in Owensboro.

Wind-driven large hail did widespread damage to cars & windows across Tell City.

This was the main severe storm of the day in the region. It appears that this particular storm, embedded in a line of storms was juxtaposed with the surface low riding on the front. Another infamous tornado occurred this way, being completely with the surface low: The Tri-State Tornado of 1925. That surface low was much stronger, however, & it was a much more intense & widespread severe weather outbreak of several large, significant tornadoes.

Unusually warm weather occurred ahead of the system with locally-heavy rainfall with the line of storms.

Chad Evans Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad has a National Weather Association Seal of Approval and is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments