A Look Back at the March 1997 Flood

Historic rainfall occurred over part of the Tri-State February 28-March 3, 1997 with most of the rain falling February 28-March 1.

10.25″ Madisonville fell in one day! This made it the wettest on record for the state of Kentucky in March.

Major flash & river flooding occurred with numerous roads closed or washed out & many evacuations along & south of the Ohio River. Torrential rains & t’storms trained along & north of a warm front for a long period of time, which led to the historic event. However, there was a significant gradient in rainfall amounts from northwest to southeast over the area with no flooding issues in northwest & northern counties. Totals varied from 0.22” in Clay County, Illinois to 12.99” at Madisonville!

8.25” fell at Cannelton in one day.

The fifth highest crest on record occurred at the Green River Lock & Dam site at Calhoun. At 34.37′, this was below the all-time record crest of 43.75′ set January 27, 1937 with then a secondary crest of 42.4′ January 30, 1937. The other two crests occurred in 1913 & 1950. Flood stage is 23′ & Major flood stage is 32′.

The second highest crest on record occurred on the Rough River at Dundee after this rain event. The river crested just 1.6′ below the record 31.8′ set January 20, 1937. The 1997 stage of 30.2′ was well above the flood stage of 25′ & above the Major flood stage of 30′.

Other data:

Ohio River at Cannelton: 5th highest crest on record (52.42′) on March 8……Major flood is 50′

Ohio River at Newburgh: 4th highest crest on record (50.53′) on March 9….Major flood is 56′

Ohio River at Evansville: 7th highest crest on record (47.52′) on March 10…..Major flood is 52′

Ohio River at Mt. Vernon: 7th highest crest on record (50.0′) on March 12….Major flood is 52′

Ohio River at JT Myers Lock & Dam (Near Hovey Lake): 6th highest crest on record (53.84′) on March 12….Major flood is 60′

Ohio River at Shawneetown: 6th highest crest on record (54.4′) on March 12…Major flood is 53′

Ohio River at Golconda (Hardin County): 5th highest crest on record (53.58′) on March 12….Major flood is 55′

OTHER RECORD ONE-DAY TOTALS:

7.81” Calhoun….7.02” Buford….6.27” Dundee….5.70” Beaver Dam….5.25” Belton….5.15” Paradise….5.05” Providence….4.15” Sebree

Torrential rains/t’storms along & north of a stalled front February 28-March 1 brought most of the flooding rainfall. However, one final wave of heavier rainfall occurred on the night of March 2-3, only exacerbating the serious flood situation.

It was a strong warm front, south of it, record warmth brought Alabama & Georgia into the lower 80s! Atlanta reached 81.

Chad Evans Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments