Remembering the Life and Legacy of Purdue Superfan Tyler Trent

Friends and family members gathered to remember the life and legacy of Purdue superfan Tyler Trent. He died New Year’s Day from a rare form of bone cancer.

At least 2,00 people attended Tuesday night’s vigil at College Park church in Carmel, Indiana. Trent became a national inspiration for the way he fought cancer by never backing down. They say Trent was such a remarkable person because his character never changed.

College Park Church lead pastor Mark Vroegop says, “The beautiful thing about Tyler is that he was the same young man, from the beginning of his life, even to the very end. Cancer didn`t change Tyler, it just revealed what was always a part of his walk with the lord.”

Trent’s parents and brothers who were willing to share Trent with the rest of the nation even though they knew their time with him was short were honored at the service.

