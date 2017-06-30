Home Indiana Evansville Remembering A League of Their Own at Bosse Field June 30th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

It’s the 25th anniversary of the film A League of Their Own. Many people remember the iconic scenes shot at Bosse Field in Evansville, including the World Championship Series game at the end of the movie.

44News Reporter Veronica DeKett had the opportunity to talk to tri-state natives who shared their experiences with her.

One of those people is Kendra Strupp who went through the entire audition process, and was chosen to be a Rockford Peach extra. However Kendra couldn’t be in the film because they needed a three-month commitment and she was in college at the time.









Comments

comments