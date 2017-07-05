44News | Evansville, IN

Remembering Last Year’s July 2-4 Flooding & Severe Weather

July 5th, 2017 Weather Blog

Projections for the July 2-4 period from earlier forecast in first graphic………….

The surface front stalled over the area & a main surface wave rode along it.  This wave triggered all of the t’storms of Sunday, July 3 & the front tended to focus the periodic heavy rainfall over the 3-day period.  In fact, it led to 2016 being the wettest July 4 on record at Evansville with 2.28″ of rainfall.

With low-level shear with warm front in area (70 north, 85 Evansville, 93 south), strong low-level winds, modest mid/upper flow for early July & juicy, unstable airmass, torrential t’storms formed Sunday, July 3, afternoon-evening.

Sporadic wind damage occurred Carmi to Crossville to Poseyville to Haubstadt.  A microburst with winds of 80 mph was confirmed by NWS storm survery at Poseyville.

NWS SURVEY:

Wind:

...NWS DAMAGE SURVEY FOR 07/03/16 Microburst event for 
Posey County Indiana...

Estimated peak wind:    80 mph
Path length /Statute/:  2 miles
Path width /Maximum/:   1200 yards
Fatalities:             0
Injuries:               0

Start date:             July 3 2016
Start time:             3:48 PM CDT
Start location:         1.25 miles west northwest of 
                        Poseyville IN

End date:               July 3 2016
End time:               3:51 PM CDT
End location:           0.75 miles east of Poseyville IN

Summary: Dozens of tree limbs broken and trees, some large, 
uprooted. Several houses with partial shingles loss. A few 
houses with damage due to fallen trees. Some fencing 
blown over.

Funnel cloud was reported just south of Providence, in Webster County, while a rotating wall cloud was reported consistently from southwest of Providence to Nebo to Hanson.

1-1.50″ hail was reported over northern Ohio County, as well as a few trees downed.  Limbs were blown down in northeast Warrick County.

Wall cloud pics from east of Providence, near Hanson & Nebo (Allie Garrett & Jim):

Southeast of Slaughters (Chris Conley):

Wall cloud…..looking north from near Madisonville (Melody Abbot)

Storm damage in Posey County (Aaron Like):

Poseyville (NWS):

Haubstadt (Steve Greubel):

Rainfall totals Saturday-Monday……….most of the rain fell Sunday late afternoon-evening to Monday morning.

July 4th Ellis Park festivities were cancelled due to all of the heavy rainfall. (44News)

ELLIS PARK 1

Flooded roads in Posey County (44News):

Flooding along I-69, just north of the Route 68 Haubstadt/Lynnville exit (44Weather):

735

Flooding along U.S. 41, south of I-64 in Vanderburgh County (44Weather):

736

