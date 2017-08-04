Remembering Kentucky’s Worst Coal Mining Accident

A lot happens over the course of a century. It’s been 100 years since an explosion at West Kentucky Coal Company’s 7th mine that left 62 dead. It is the worst coal mining related accident ever in the Commonwealth of Kentucky, but until Friday the government had never recognized those that lost their lives in this tragic accident.

The recognition comes in the form of an acclamation from Governor Matt Bevin. As well, there was a ceremony Friday in honor of those that passed.

At the ceremony folks heard from some leaders both in Webster County and the state. Kids put on skits that related to the mining incident.

