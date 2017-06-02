Remembering June 2, 1990 Tornado Outbreak

This historic tornado outbreak hit the northern part of the Tri-State hard with 3 separate, large wedge violent tornadoes & 1 F3 & F2.

A large, major F4 wedge tornado tracked 106 miles from Hamilton County, Illinois to just outside of the Tri-State in Lawrence & Orange counties in Indiana. Beginning near Aden, it crossed I-64, where it overturned a truck & choked the interstate with debris, then struck Barnhill, damaging or destroying 20 homes. A man in his bedroom clung to a mattress as the tornado approached. He was found 100′ away outdoors & still on his mattress after the tornado struck, though he had lost consciousness. Albion & Browns were then hit hard with homes & businesses damaged or destroyed. 1 person was killed near Browns when they were thrown 40′ & buried in home ruins. The increasingly large & violent twister then passed near Mt. Carmel, damaging or destroying 17 homes. Wabash Valley College took a hit with major damage to the campus. The tornado then straddled areas near the White River in southern Knox County with extensive damage to forests. Areas from Orrville to Hazleton & Bowman to north of Petersburg saw timber swept away. In this rural area, several farm buildings/barns were completely destroyed. Several large, metal, high-voltage tower were toppled between Route 56 & 61. Interestingly, as it crossed Route 61, it suddenly deviated from east-northeast to east-southeast, then deviated back east-northeast near Route 57. In Daviess County, 10 homes were completely destroyed & 35 damaged in its track from north of Otwell on 257 through Glendale Fish & Wildlife area. It deviated more northeasterly between Haysville & Whitfield on U.S. 231, where it continued a path of destruction through a largely rural area of forested hills & ravines through Martin County.

In its trek between Whitfield & Haysville, two tornadoes were observed at one point with one satellite F0 tornado nearly 0.5 mile from the parent wedge.

With a due northeast track then it injured 4 people when a tree fell on a cabin in Hoosier National Forest south of Shoals. The tornado track became zig-zagged in its final miles before lifting southeast of the intersection of U.s 50 & Route 60 (southwest of Mitchell).

Another violent F4 tornado touched down just south of Route 56 in Gibson County, where it actually intersected the track of the previous F4 tornado. It then crossed Route 65 & made an east-northeast trek toward Petersburg. Crossing Route 57 just south of the county courthouse, the south-side of downtown Petersburg & neighborhoods to the east-northeast were devastated. Fully 50% of the city was damaged/destroyed. It leveled a nursing home, apartment complex, 78 homes (including the mayor’s home) & damaged an elementary school. 19 businesses in many century-old buildings downtown were damaged or destroyed. 4 people were killed in the city outright with at least 60 people injured, some seriously. This was the single deadliest tornado since the Super Outbreak of 1974, until the killer November 6, 2005 Evansville area tornado.

Following the tornado, an official State of Emergency was declared & several shelters were set up.

Yet another F4 tracked 23 miles from Wayne to Clay to Richland counties with a touchdown at U.S. 45 & a track from just northwest of Rinard in Wayne County, northeastward before making a turn more east-northeasterly through very rural farm country. It crossed Route 14, thenpassed just south of Olney before lifting. 3 mobile homes were destroyed with one completely obliterated & shredded beyond recognition & a house was completely destroyed. Four large oil storage tanks were picked & rolled across a field. Two people were injured by this tornado.

An F3 touched down near Montgomery, Daviess County, Indiana, tracked northeastward with farm/home damage around Montgomery. Several metal, high-voltage transmission towers were mangled & tossed just north of Cannelburg. The tornado passed over farm fields & destroyed woodlots near U.S. 50 before lifting just northwest of Loogootee. A total of 8 homes were damaged/destroyed. I remember my dad taking me to this tornado track the day after near Cannelburg & I was awestruck at seeing the large, high-tension metal powerline towers completely downed & crumbled like aluminum foil, while I saw trees just completely twisted, ripped apart & de-foliated.

An F2 tornado touched down east of Illinois Route 1, raced northeastward through rural farm country, then crossed Route 33 on the north side of West Union, Illinois. East of Birds, Illinois (Lawrence County), a farmer hid under a tractor as the tornado approached & the tractor was lifted by the wind & dropped upon his leg. It continued into Indiana through Knox County, passing just south of Oaktown just a few hundred yards north of Hall’s melon farm. A mobile home was destroyed & a farm severely damaged. Crossing U.S. 41, it lifted about a mile east over farm fields.

SURFACE MAPS JUNE 2-3, 1990 7 A.M. (COURTESY OF NOAA):

THE 5 CONFIRMED TRI-STATE TORNADOES, INCLUDING THE 106-MILE TRACK OF ONE F4 (1 F0 SATELLITE TORNADO ACCOMPANIED THE LARGE F4 IN SOUTHWEST MARTIN COUNTY NEAR WHITFIELD):

6:15 P.M. (CENTRAL) NWS INDIANAPOLIS WFO RADAR IMAGE:

TORNADO TRACKS (68 TOTAL FROM MINNESOTA TO KENTUCKY [COURTESY NWS]):

JUNE 2, 1990 RADAR OUT OF CINCINNATI (COURTESY NWS):

EDWARDS COUNTY:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TUq7TTRXDSc

DAVIESS/MARTIN COUNTIES:

DAVIESS/MARTIN COUNTIES:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_XJapF1ZbMA

EDWARDS COUNTY, ILLINOIS:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TUq7TTRXDSc

SIMILAR TO TORNADO IN CLAY, RICHLAND COUNTIES…..THIS PARTICULAR TORNADO TRACKED NORTHWEST & NORTH OF OLNEY IN JASPER COUNTY, ILLINOIS:

F4 IN NORTHWEST PIKE COUNTY (UNCLEAR WHETHER IT IS ACTUALLY THE PETERSBURG TORNADO OR THE ONE THAT TRACKED FARTHER TO THE NORTH OF THE CITY [COURTESY NWS]):

THE PETERSBURG TORNADO MEMORIAL:

