Remembering the January 1975 Severe Weather Outbreak

A massive severe weather outbreak struck from the Plains to South to Midwest & Great Lakes January 9-10, 1975. 12 people were killed & 377 injured by the outbreak of damaging winds, large hail & 45 confirmed tornadoes (including one significant long-track F4 that tracked 56.5 miles in south-central Mississippi & a strong F3 in northern Alabama). Even on the tail end of the storm, 4 tornadoes were produced in Florida, killing 1 on the afternoon of January 12.

Otherwise, much of the severe outbreak occurred at night & during the morning hours to early afternoon as record warmth bathed a large area from the Midwest to parts of the South. A major blizzard occurred Nebraska to Minnesota where 2 feet of snow fell. 58 were killed by the wintry side of the storm.

In the Tri-State, widespread damaging straight-line winds occurred over part of the area. The worst wind damage was in Posey & Gibson counties where mobile homes were rolled, barns were heavily damaged & many large trees & high-tension transmission poles were toppled. There were several core indicative of downbursts with winds of over hurricane force.

F1 tornado tracked 0.5 mile, destroying several garages & damaging some homes just east of the Diamond Avenue/First Avenue intersection in Evansville. A damaging F1 briefly touched down at Shawneetown, while an F2 hit the Harrisburg-Raleigh Airport, damaging hangars, tossing aircraft & striking a nearby farm in it’s 2.2-mile path.

Also referred to as “The Great Storm of 1975”, this storm bombed-out with the lowest surface pressure of any mid-latitude storm in the interior U.S. on record up to the time. Interestingly, this followed the great, historic Edmund Fitzgerald storm of November 10, 1975.

This outbreak produced the largest tornado outbreak recorded for January up to the time, before being beaten by the January 1999 outbreak.

Chad Evans Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad has a National Weather Association Seal of Approval and is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee. Chad is an active blogger about the weather. He also has writing credits in two PBS weather documentaries (An Illinois Winter and Stinging Dust and Forgotten Lives: The Dust Bowl), and is the author of It Was a Mighty Tempest: Hoosier Severe Weather & Flood Events Prior to 1905. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments