Remembering the Historic, Dry, Warm February of 2017

It was an extraordinarily warm & dry February. Temperatures reached as high as the lower 80s!

At Evansville, the 79 on Friday, February 24, 2017 tied for the warmest winter day on record. Only February 13, 1962 was as warm (record back to 1850).

The 78 at Huntingburg tied for the warmest on record there with the previous for the winter months, 78 in February 1890. For Madisonville, Hartford & Greenville areas, it was the warmest winter day since February 1938 when temperatures reached the 80s.

Only 4 of 167 in the Evansville metro have had 3 consecutive days in the 70s in February & only 3 of 167 Februarys had a total of 4 days in the 70s since 1850. Now, February 2017 can be added to this list.

February mean temperature anomaly…………….February precipitation percent of mean

The warmth has forced vegetation good 3-4 weeks ahead of schedule here in the Tri-State. We aren’t the only ones with vegetation highly-advanced for the time of year.

These daffodils were just beginning to open………………….on Valentine’s Day at Evansville.

These farmers were working clayey ground in Saline County on February 6!

Evansville, February 25 pics:

Northern Red Oak budding………2. Bradford Pear in blossom……….3. Japanese Zelkova budding/flowering……….4. Pink Japanese Flowering Cherry in blossom (sorry for the blurry, bad pic on my part)…………

Evansville, February 25:

Eastern Redbud budding (sorry on my part for the out-of-focus redbud pics)…………2. Saucer Magnolias in blossom before & after the Sunday morning freeze……….

February ranks for warmest on record……….notice the number of 1s on the map indicating warmest Feb. since the 1890s/early 1900s for most stations.

Here, even with the cold waves in December & early January, it is still a tie for fourth warmest on record in the 1897-present data set for Evansville. If you go back to 1850 for Evansville metro, it is more like eighth warmest. In the South, underneath the subtropical ridge, many areas have seen their warmest winter on record (notice the number of 1s).

