Remembering Fallen Officers, Mile by Mile

Officer after officer shared the names of colleagues they’ve lost.

“He was doing a traffic stop,” Cindy Walker remembered, “and Richard Branum, he was the man who shot Mike, pulled out a gun and shot Mike in the head.”

Walker’s husband, Michael Deno, died the day after he was shot. The incident happened in 2000 while Deno was serving as an officer for the Oakland City Police Department. Deno had made a routine traffic stop that turned deadly.

Today, his name was remembered, along with the many others killed in the line of duty, as Cops Cycling for Survivors made their way from Terre Haute to Princeton. They started the ride more than a week ago, crisscrossing the state, stopping in countless towns along the way to remember the fallen.

“The overall goal,” said Rich Crawford, the President of Cops Cycling for Survivors, “is to remind folks, just like in this little community of Patoka that they have an officer buried over here who gave his life in the line of duty.”

That officer was Harrison Hitch: He was killed in May of 1913. Harrison was shot three times while trying to protect a woman in Patoka from her ex-husband.

Today, riders remembered his sacrifice with a moment of silence.

Cycling through the cornfields and hills of Indiana, almost in a state of zen, gave some riders the space to think.

“It means a lot, especially for something like this,” Nathan Peach, a detective with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said, “being able to think of the officers and the families that are left behind and that’s what this is all about.”

The calm of today’s ride stands in stark contrast with the reality that the officers lost so far will likely not be the last. It’s a part of the officer’s code, serving the community while not thinking of the risks.

“I think they just put everybody else first,” Walker said. “You know the saying where they’re going into danger when everyone else is going the other way.”

Being an officer is calling.

“I knew I wanted to be a trooper when I was a little kid, and I think that’s inherent in most police officers,” Rich Crawford said. “They always knew they wanted to be a police officer when they were growing up.”

The ride continues tomorrow from Princeton to Huntingburg, and then to Jeffersonville before heading back to Indianapolis where the ride started.

Riders are raising money for Cops Cycling for Survivors. Money raised goes back to help the families of survivors.

If you want to donate, follow this link: Cops Cycling for Survivors

