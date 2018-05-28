Remembering Fallen Heroes at Henderson Memorial Day Event

Folks gathered in Henderson County for the annual Memorial Day Services to honor fallen servicemen and women. Since 1947, a cross has been placed in Henderson Central Park for each veteran that has passed away. The park houses over 5,000 crosses and each one has a name, an American flag, and a connection to the city. The Henderson War Memorial and many volunteers work together to make the event possible.

Ken Christopher, Henderson War Memorial Foundation President, says, “It’s rewarding it’s very rewarding to be a part of this and to take a little part in setting up and arranging it, I guess I’ll do it until maybe I’m one of the crosses.”

They come from all over the country even a 95-year-old World War II veteran traveled from Chicago for the ceremony.

Those attending the ceremony say they did so to remember specific veterans and to remember it is the soldiers who gave us the freedoms we enjoy today.

