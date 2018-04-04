Remembering Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. 50 Years Later

50 years ago today Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated at a motel in Memphis. In remembrance of the civil rights leader, the community came together for a ceremony at the University of Evansville.

People took the day to mourn and remember the great life and accomplishments of Dr. King. A panel read prepared notes about Dr. King and how his legacy is still felt today.

It was a message that reverberated with members of the audience.

Watez Phelps says, “Be it the Civil Rights Act or be it marching for justice the fact of the matter is many of us were allowed to go to institutions such as the University of Evansville and others because of Dr. King demanded equal treatment for all.”

The entire room fell silent at 7 p.m. Wednesday the moment when Dr. King was shot 50 years ago.

Comments

comments