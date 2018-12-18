Remembering Charlestown Police Sgt. Benton Bertram

Family, friends and fellow officers are saying goodbye to a Charlestown police sergeant who died in the line of duty. Hundreds of people paid respect to Sgt. Benton Bertram at a funeral in the officer’s hometown.

The 33-year-old was a graduate of Charlestown High School and served as a police officer in Charlestown for nine years. Bertram worked as a k9 officer, so part of the ceremony on Tuesday included his k9 partner.

Bertram died in a crash last Wednesday while he was chasing a car theft suspect. Benjamin Eads is facing four charges related to the crash.

He pleaded not guilty Monday afternoon and is being held on a $100,000 cash bond.

