Remembering Calab Luckett One Year After Woodland Park Homicide December 6th, 2017 Melanie Zayas Evansville, Indiana

For one Evansville family, the Christmas season will never be the same. The family of Caleb Luckett will soon mark the one-year anniversary of the day he was killed.

Luckett’s body was found inside the Woodland Park Apartments one day after Christmas. Even as the anniversary of his death approaches the Evansville Police Department says it has not given up on the investigation.

Officials from the EPD say they have been keeping a close eye on the case. Sergeant Jason Cullum says they have not received any information pertaining to the case since last December.

Sgt. Cullum says,”We want his family and his friends and loved ones to understand that this is not a cold case. This is a case that recently had activity where our detectives were entering supplemental reports.”

However the mother of the victim, Jennifer Schwartz still lacks closure. She says, “I don’t feel like the leads are being followed right. I don’t feel like the you know it’s being investigated right. I don’t feel like his time line was established right.”

Sgt. Cullum is sure there are people out there who have information about what may have happened Calab. He is encouraging them to come forward and say something.

Cullum says, “We would like to know what was going on in his life in the days and weeks prior to his death. If he was involved with any types of disputes with any individuals either with a person or through social media.”

On the other hand, Schwartz still has a different perspective. She says, “No body has came out to talk to me. like I might get a message on the phone but like being told I might retire in two years, we probably won’t know by then, is not a very nice way to deal with a mom who just lost her kid.”

One of the ways the Scwhartz family copes with its loss is by keeping his spirit alive. Schwartz says, “I keep his memory alive I keep him alive the best I can I don’t know how other people deal with it everybody deals with things in their own way.”

Evansville police say there is still no identified suspect on the case. They encourage anyone with information about Luckett or his death, to call the we tip hotline.

