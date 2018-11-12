Remembering Army Specialist Drew Watters

A Tri-State area veteran’s remains are back home after being escorted from Indianapolis to Evansville.

Army Specialist Drew Watters’ remains made it to Evansville in the early hours of Veterans Day. Specialist Watters died in a training exercise on base in Washington state. His body was returned to Indianapolis Saturday night and came home to Evansville under a police escort.

Visitation for specialist Watters will be Tuesday at the Christian Fellowship Church on Millersburg Road from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday at the Christian Fellowship Church at 2 p.m.

