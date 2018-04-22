Remembering the April 21, 2002 Fairfield F3 Tornado

Severe weather struck the Tri-State in the late afternoon-evening of April 21, 2002. A strong F3 tornado roared through Wayne County, while golfball hail fell on Mt. Vernon. Numerous trees & limbs were felled & roof damaged occurred to several homes in Petersburg. A porch was blown off a home near Chrisney, Spencer County.

Supercells blew up as deepening surface low passes with warm, unstable airmass. More tornadoes would probably have occurred had the supercells not been so close together. Flash flooding also occurred with +2″ of rainfall in one hour in many areas.

Wayne County tornado damage: https://www.weather.gov/media/pah/Top10Events/2002/AprilTornadoes.pdf

Newspaper article: https://dailyegyptian.com/32980/archives/witnesses-say-it-took-less-than-two-minutes-for-a-tornado-to-partially-flatten-the-town-of-sims-and-almost-everything-along-broadway-street-in-fairfield-sunday-afternoon/

