Remains of Two American Soldiers Killed in Korean War Identified

The remains of two American servicemen who were killed during the Korean War have been identified.

One of the men was identified as Charles McDaniel. The Army Master Sergeant was from Vernon, Indiana just northeast of Louisville and was just 32 when he died.

McDaniel’s name had been made public last month because his military identification tag was among the 55 boxes of remains that North Korea turned over on July 27th.

The other man was identified as William Jones a 19-year-old army private from North Carolina.

