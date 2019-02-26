Remains of Infant Returning to Georgia

A funeral home in Georgia arrived in Hancock County Tuesday to repossess the casket containing the remains of Wesley Newton.

Newton died hours after he was born 27 years ago. His remains were laid to rest in a cemetery in Macon, Georgia but were dug up and then brought to Kentucky where they were allegedly being held in a garage.

It was reported that the mother addressed her concern about her son’s remains being moved from his originals burial ground without permission.

The father and ex-husband claimed he received verbal permission from his ex-wife and then proceeded to contact a funeral home about how to move the body.

The Kentucky State Police says their investigation in the case is over and no charges will be filed in Kentucky on the matter.

