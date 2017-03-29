Home Indiana Evansville Remains of Aleah Beckerle Found at Vacant Evansville Home March 29th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office confirms that the remains found at a home on the city’s south side are that of missing 19-year-old Aleah Beckerle.

Beckerle has been missing since July 17, 2016.

The remains were found at a vacant home on South Bedford Avenue Tuesday. When officers arrived at the home, they say the remains were badly decomposed.

This investigation is ongoing. No additional autopsy information will be released at this time.

The Evansville Police will provide updates concerning the investigation.

