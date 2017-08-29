Home Indiana Evansville Religious Organizations Show Solidarity Against Discrimination in America August 29th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

The recent racial conflicts in Virginia have sparked discussion of how to end racism in America once and for all, including here in the Tri-State. Religious leaders from throughout Evansville gathered to voice their solidarity against all forms of hate.

The Evansville Executive Interfaith Partnership (EEIP) and Building Respect and Integrity in Diverse Greater Evansville (BRIDGE) held a press conference at the University of Evansville.

Leaders explained how their faiths called them to stand for the worth of every person everywhere. After Tuesday’s press conference, all the religious leaders present signed a promise to condemn racism, bigotry, hatred and violence.

