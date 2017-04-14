Religious Freedom Bill Passes Indiana House

A bill is being sent to Governor Eric Holcomb, clarifying religious freedoms for students in Indiana.

The bill state that public and charter schools shall not discriminate against students or parents based on religion.

The measure had a provision, mandating limited public forums for prayer at school events, however that section had been stripped out by a Senate panel.

The bill encourages world religion courses for high school students and affirms the right to wear religious clothing and jewelry.

Although opponents say Indiana schools will face lawsuits from groups wanting more religion in schools, the bill cleared the House with a 74 to 7 vote.

Opponents have also said everything the bill calls for is already legal in Indiana.

The governor has not taken a public position.

