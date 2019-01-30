Relief From the Bitter Cold Is Ahead

Good Evening,

Tired of these cold temperatures yet? Me too. On the other hand, if you’re a fan of subzero wind chills, our dangerously cold conditions didn’t disappoint this morning. After falling to our coldest temperature in Evansville since last January (1°) with wind chills between -24° and -30° north of the Ohio, we’ll be faced with another night of single digit temperatures across the region.

While temperatures are expected to remain between 20° to 23° below average overnight, at least they’ll run 2° to 3° warmer than this morning; so we have that going for us. Don’t fret though, if we can handle -5° to -30° wind chills, we can do one night of 0° to -5° – just be safe, stay warm and use common sense. If you don’t have to be outdoors, don’t be.

We’ll begin our Thursday with a temperature near 4°, wind chills around -2° and mostly cloudy conditions. The skies above the Tri-State aren’t expected to clear much throughout the day; despite our partly sunny day, afternoon highs are expected to climb nearly 20° high than today’s. We’ll hit 27° in Evansville tomorrow with some spots south of the Ohio reaching the mid to low 30s!

The warm up won’t stop at tomorrow; we’re expected to see a daily temperature surge between 4° and 15° during the ensuing four days. From 27° Thursday, Friday and Saturday will bring the 40s and 50s respectively before the 60s make a reappearance in the Ohio Valley for the first time in three weeks come Sunday afternoon.

