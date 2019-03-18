Relatively Dry & Sunny Week Ahead, Minor Rain Chances

Hope everyone had a wonderful weekend and St. Patrick’s Day, we certainly had a great weekend weather wise. Good news is the wonderful conditions are going to spill over into the new work and school week. As a matter of fact, we are not looking at much in the way of rainfall this week. Fairly calm from coast to coast.

It was a bit of a cold and frost start but temperatures will rise to the low 50s this afternoon, a few degrees below the average high of 57 nonetheless you can’t really complain.

Mostly sunny skies continue Tuesday, highs will be in the low to mid 50s. Clouds will increase Tuesday night ahead of a system that will spread some showers into the area Wednesday. Looking at scattered showers late Wednesday morning throughout the day. The area of low pressure will pass to our north, system will generally be on the light side and quick moving. Looking at 0.10″ to 0.20″ of rainfall.

Showers move out Wednesday night as we usher in the official start to Spring! Clearing skies Thursday with highs in the upper 50s and the dry weather will continue the end of the week through the weekend as temperatures rise into the low to mid 60s. Rain chances arrive late Sunday through the start of next week.

