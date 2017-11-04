Home Indiana A Relative and Neighbor’s Account of Muhlenberg County Homicide November 4th, 2017 Melanie Zayas Indiana, Kentucky

People have reached out pertaining to the recent Muhlenberg County homicide that took place early Saturday morning. Neighbors say it’s normally a quiet neighborhood and never expected Kentucky State Police to investigate a homicide so close to their homes while a relative of the person of interest spoke about her own side to the story. Kevin Mitchell, a Muhlenberg County resident says, “Murder? No, not to my knowledge. I mean everybody has disagreements with their neighbors. This is certainly unusual.”

Peggy Eaves, sister of suspect Ricky Jones says, “The dude has been to my brother’s house for the last three weeks and has threatened him, has threatened to whoop him and kill him. He’s wanted to buy drugs off of him trying to steal drugs off of him he’s stole 20 dollars off of him yesterday.”

Jones says she is concerned that he is not able to walk on his own. While KSP are considering him armed and dangerous.

Police are asking anyone with information to please contact KSP.

