Reitz’s Lander Embraces Attention From Top DI Programs

An underclassman out of Reitz is proving to be one of the best players in the nation.

According to 247sports.com, sophomore Khristian Lander is the top point guard in Indiana for the 2021 class. He also ranks 14th nationwide among high school sophomore point guards.

As a freshman, he averaged 13.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game.

Lander has received interest from at least 10 Division I programs. Six of those schools have already offered Lander: Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Purdue, and Ohio State.

Lander and Reitz open the regular season at Vincennes Lincoln November 30.



