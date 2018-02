The long-awaited signing to commit officially to Yale Football is over for Reitz senior Isaiah Dunham.

He signed the dotted line Thursday, five months ahead of his expected July arrival to campus in New Haven, Connecticut.

Yale competes in the Ivy League, which does not offer athletic scholarships.

Dunham says he will be a safety for the Bulldogs, and looks forward to continuing his success at the next level.



JoJo Gentry JoJo Gentry is a native of Anderson, Indiana, JoJo says “It’s an honor to do what I love in my home state! Indiana is a great place to live and work, where people are surrounded by Hoosier hospitality and community engagement.” More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments