Reitz Football’s Isaiah Dunham will play college football at Yale University, which is a member of the Ivy League.

Ivy League schools cannot offer athletic scholarships. However, offers to athletes can guarantee acceptance to the school.

Dunham completed 28 passes for 570 yards and 10 touchdowns as a wide receiver last year. And as a defensive back, he finished with five tackles as a starter over the past two seasons.

Dunham also holds a 3.54 GPA.

JoJo Gentry JoJo Gentry is a native of Anderson, Indiana, JoJo says “It’s an honor to do what I love in my home state! Indiana is a great place to live and work, where people are surrounded by Hoosier hospitality and community engagement.” More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments