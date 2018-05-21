Home Indiana Evansville Reitz Seniors Revisiting Their Elementary Schools Ahead of Graduation May 21st, 2018 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

With senior year coming to a close, Reitz seniors got a chance to revisit their elementary school days. Monday morning the graduates walked the halls of West Terrace and Daniel Wertz schools wearing their caps and gowns.

It gave students and teachers a chance to re-connect ahead of graduation later this week.

West Terrace Principal Katie White says,”Hope for the future, watching those guys come through here. When I said goodbye to them in their fifth-grade year I knew they would do great things and I just know, watching them walk through these doors one last time that it’s going to be a great tomorrow because of these kids today.”

The event wasn’t only about the graduating seniors it also serves as a way to motivate younger students to do their best and to stay in school.

