Reitz Senior Camden Hancock Battles Brain Cancer

Our 44News Athlete of the Month is a well-rounded student-athlete at Reitz High School in Evansville.

Senior Camden Hancock will graduate with a 3.5 GPA. He is also a member of the baseball team, and was on homecoming court his junior year.

But Hancock’s story reminds us that good health is a gift.

He endured lingering headaches for two weeks before having a seizure while driving home from baseball practice on April 18. His car flipped through four lanes of traffic at the intersection of University Parkway and Diamond Avenue. He was carried away without a scratch. But doctors found a tumor in his brain, which was removed surgically two days later.

Hancock learned Thursday that the tumor doctors removed was cancerous and rare. He is diagnosed with Grade III Astrocytoma. According to the American Brain Tumor Association, the cells of a grade III tumor are actively reproducing abnormal cells, which grow into nearby normal brain tissue. The tumors tend to recur.

Now, he is preparing to undergo chemo therapy, which he will do from home for one year.

A GoFundMe page has been made for Hancock. You can find it here.

A Benefit Auction is scheduled for Monday at Curren Miller Auction/Realty, Inc., which is located at 1005 E. Walnut Street.

Reitz Athletics is collecting items for the event and more information can be found here.

