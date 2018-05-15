Home Indiana Evansville Reitz Senior Battling Cancer Goes to Bat on Senior Day May 15th, 2018 JoJo Gentry Evansville, Indiana, Reitz, Sports

Last week, Reitz senior Camden Hancock was diagnosed with brain cancer. But, that did not keep him off of the field for Senior Day at Bosse Field against Mater Dei.

44Sports named Hancock the 44News Athlete of the Month presented by ProRehab Friday when he learned that the tumor doctors removed April 20 was cancerous and rare. He is diagnosed with Grade III Astrocytoma. According to the American Brain Tumor Association, the cells of a grade III tumor are actively reproducing abnormal cells, which grow into nearby normal brain tissue. The tumors tend to recur.

Hancock learned that he had a brain tumor when he had a seizure while driving home from baseball practice on April 18. His car flipped through four lanes of traffic at the intersection of University Parkway and Diamond Avenue.

Hancock is getting a second opinion out of state before he undergoes treatment. According to his family, Hancock could travel as far as New York or Minnesota.

A GoFundMe page has been made for Hancock. You can find it here.



