Reitz Memorial High School Announces New Principal

There’s someone new in charge at Reitz Memorial High School. Sally Sternberg will take over as Memorial’s principal January 1st, 2019. The school’s current principal doctor Anne Williams is retiring after 42 years in education.

Reitz Memorial High School President John Browning spoke highly of Sternberg’s prior experience. He says he’s looking forward to welcoming her to the staff.

“For the past two years, she’s been the assistant superintendent at the diocese. She has experience both as a classroom, as a principal, in the superintendent’s office. She will bring all that experience to Memorial, and we look forward to having her here,” says Browning.

Doctor Williams will serve as principal through December.

Sternberg says she is blessed to have the opportunity to lead the school.

