Reitz Home: Murder On Main Street

The Historic Reitz Home in Evansville will celebrate 25 years of Mystery History this weekend.

In 1907, the body of 38-year-old Josie Grey was found beaten to death in the safe at R&G Furniture on Main Street in Evansville, where she worked as a bookkeeper.

An unsolved Evansville crime, Murder on Main Street, has an astonishing surprising, but true ending involving a note found in a bottle in Utah’s Great Salt Lake.

This event is Saturday, August 19th at 6 p.m. at the Reitz Home Museum. Tickets are $75 per person, includes performances in the Reitz Home, followed by a cast party in the Carriage House.

Hors d’oeuvres will also be served and there will be a cash bar with wine and beer.

For more information, visit Reitz Home, or call 812-426-1871.





