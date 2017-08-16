Reitz Home: Murder On Main Street
The Historic Reitz Home in Evansville will celebrate 25 years of Mystery History this weekend.
In 1907, the body of 38-year-old Josie Grey was found beaten to death in the safe at R&G Furniture on Main Street in Evansville, where she worked as a bookkeeper.
An unsolved Evansville crime, Murder on Main Street, has an astonishing surprising, but true ending involving a note found in a bottle in Utah’s Great Salt Lake.
This event is Saturday, August 19th at 6 p.m. at the Reitz Home Museum. Tickets are $75 per person, includes performances in the Reitz Home, followed by a cast party in the Carriage House.
Hors d’oeuvres will also be served and there will be a cash bar with wine and beer.
For more information, visit Reitz Home, or call 812-426-1871.