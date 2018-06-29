Reitz Grad Named to WKU All-Century Team

Photo courtesy: WKU Athletics

Western Kentucky football completed its unveiling of the program’s All-Century team Friday and Reitz grad Brian Claybourn made the cut.

The former Panther was named as the All-Century punter for the Hilltoppers program, adding to several accolades he earned in both high school and at the college level.

Claybourn was All-State with the Panthers and followed it up with an All-American honor at Western Kentucky.

Also with the Hilltoppers, Claybourn finished fourth in the NCAA for punting average in 2004 and was one of just four punters to kick for over 9,000 yards in his career.

Claybourn’s success with the team led to him being a captain during the Hilltoppers 2003 National Championship run in Division 1-AA.

WKU is celebrating the 100th season of Hilltopper Football this fall.

Comments

comments