Reitz Grad Lilly King Collects Another Big Ten POY Award June 28th, 2018 Nick Ruffolo

Indiana University women’s swimmer, two-time gold medalist and Reitz High School alum Lilly King is the Big Ten Female Athlete of the Year, according to an announcement from the conference Thursday.

This marks the second year in a row the former Panther received the award after King became the first female in Hoosier history to win the award in 2017.

She is also the three-time reigning Big Ten Swimmer of the Year.

In 2018, King won the NCAA Championship in the 100 and 200-yard breaststroke events for the third year in row.

For her career with the Hoosiers, King is a 12-time All-America honoree, six-time NCAA Champion and 12-time Big Ten Champion.

