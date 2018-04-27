Reitz Grad Dru Smith Transfers To Missouri

Reitz graduate and college sophomore Dru Smith has committed to playing for the University of Missouri under Coach Cuonzo Martin.

A source told Sports Director JoJo Gentry that Smith told UE Head Coach Walter McCarty that he would not return to play basketball for the Aces next season.

UE Athletic Director Mark Spencer told Gentry during an interview that he does not like the idea of Smith transferring, but understands why he is leaving the Aces. A source told 44News former head coach Marty Simmons, who was fired in March, is like a father to Smith.

“Dru was very close with the previous staff. I understand the reasons for him to look around,” Spencer told Gentry Thursday. “I disagree with him saying he has a better chance somewhere else. But, I wish him all the luck. Since he’s had success…wherever he goes, they’ll be lucky to have him.”

Transferring to another DI program means he would have to red-shirt one year before he could compete. After red-shirting one season, Smith would have two more years of eligibility.

While battling a foot injury throughout his sophomore season, Smith averaged 13.7 points per game. He was the team’s second highest scorer behind Missouri Valley Conference leader Ryan Taylor. Smith was also our 44News Athlete of the Month for December 2017. As a freshman, Smith was a member of the 2017 MVC All-Freshman team. He averaged 5.3 points and 2.6 rebounds over 28 games. Smith also made eight starts. As a senior at Reitz, Smith averaged 20.8 points and 6.5 rebounds per game. He is also a member of the 2014-2015 4A state runner-up team.

