Reitz Grad Battling Brain Cancer Passes Away

Camden Hancock, who was our 44News Athlete of the Month earlier this year, has passed away following a six-month battle with brain cancer.

His family shared the news on Facebook Tuesday morning.

Despite undergoing several treatments since his diagnosis in April, his cancer spread rapidly. Hancock received treatment across the U.S., including Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota.

Hancock discovered a tumor in his brain after having a seizure while driving home from baseball practice April 18. Hancock shared his journey with Sports Director JoJo Gentry in May. That story can be viewed here.

Hancock graduated from Reitz High School this spring with a 3.5 GPA, and was a member of the baseball team.

This story will be updated.

