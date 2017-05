Reitz alum and University of Southern Indiana freshman Austin Nolan is a Great Lakes Valley Conference Outdoor Track & Field Champion after winning the 10,000-mter race Thursday with a time of 31 minutes, 59.75 seconds.

Nolan finished his career at Reitz ranked second on the school’s all-time 5K list after winning the 2015 regional with a personal-best mark of 15 minutes, 39 seconds.

