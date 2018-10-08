Reitz Football Ready for Another Nut Club Classic

The Reitz football team enters the 2018 West Side Nut Club game against Mater Dei on a two-game win streak and wants to keep the momentum going Friday.

However, the Panthers know Mater Dei will provide a battle until the end and Reitz is ready for a fight

Reitz also talked with 44Sports about how this game is much bigger than what happens on the field.

