44News | Evansville, IN

Reitz Football Ready for Another Nut Club Classic

Reitz Football Ready for Another Nut Club Classic

October 8th, 2018 44Blitz, Evansville, Indiana, Reitz, Sports

Facebook Twitter

The Reitz football team enters the 2018 West Side Nut Club game against Mater Dei on a two-game win streak and wants to keep the momentum going Friday.

However, the Panthers know Mater Dei will provide a battle until the end and Reitz is ready for a fight

Reitz also talked with 44Sports about how this game is much bigger than what happens on the field.

Catch 44Blitz every Friday night during the high school football season at 10:15 on CBS44.

Also, watch LIVE scores update in real time this fall at wevv.com.

Nick Ruffolo

Sports Anchor/Reporter for 44News.

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2018 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.