Reitz Football Eyes 700th Win Ahead of Kickoff

Reitz Football is set to be the second program in Indiana High School Football history to reach the 700 wins mark.

The Panthers are one win away from reaching the milestone. Entering the school’s 100th academic year, that means Reitz would average seven wins each year.

“If you get seven-hundred wins, you’re going to be known forever,” said senior quarterback Eli Wiethop. “I just know that all the fans will love it.”

“I’ve been on some teams and coached some teams, that would love to have seven wins,” said Head Coach Andy Hape.



Eight starters return on both sides of the ball from last year’s 8-2 season. Hape says he has high expectations for 2018, despite fewer coming out for this year’s squad.

“There’s a lot of excitement,” Hape said. “What we lack in numbers we have in talent.”

A big loss for Hape is a big gain for the Panthers. The head coach revealed to 44News he has lost nearly 100 pounds since last season, which he accomplished by changing his eating habits.

“You’ve been a big guy your whole life and at some point in time, you’re just a fat guy without a purpose,” Hape said. “It’s for my job. It’s for my kids. It’s for my wife. Just trying to be a little bit healthier.”

Catch 44Blitz every Friday during the high school football season at 10:15 on CBS44. Also watch LIVE scores update in real time this Fall at wevv.com.



Comments

comments