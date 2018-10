Home Indiana Evansville Reitz Boys Tennis Hopes to Build Reputation Ahead of Regional Debut October 1st, 2018 JoJo Gentry Evansville, Indiana, Reitz, Sports

The Reitz Boys Tennis team made school history by winning its first-ever sectional title Saturday.

The Panthers were ranked previously during the regular season.

Reitz will compete at North Tuesday in regionals.



