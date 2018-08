The Reitz Panthers and Boonville Pioneers boys soccer teams have some more hardware after winning their respective brackets in the River City Classic Saturday afternoon.

Reitz battled Central in its final match and left with a 2-1 victory, while Boonville dominated North Knox with a 6-1 win to finish undefeated.

The Panthers finished the round-robin format 2-0-1 after playing Gibson Southern to a draw earlier in the day.

