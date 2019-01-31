Reitz Beats Memorial

A packed student section at Reitz braved the cold to see if their team could beat local rival Evansville Memorial.

Their dedication was rewarded.

The later part of the second quarter was owned by the Reitz Panthers and they had things going at the basket.

Reitz got points from Gavin Shippert on a baseline drive.

Later, they would get things going on the fast break with Khristian Lander finding Owen Dease for the layin. The Panthers weren’t done there. In fact, they would get a buzzer beater from Mar’Quon Davis that gave them a 2 point lead heading into the break.

Reitz would turn things up a notch in the second half and go on to win 71-56 to snap a 5 game losing streak.

The Panthers will play next at South Knox, while Memorial will play at North Posey.



