Rehabilitation Project Begins on Veterans Memorial Parkway October 29th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville

Drivers in downtown Evansville need to keep an eye out for a new work zone on Veterans Memorial Parkway beginning October 29th.

The Evansville water and Sewer Utility plans to begin rehabilitation work southeast of water works road. Officials say most of the work will take place in the eastbound lanes.

Closures will affect the shoulder, lanes, and center median of the road.

Westbound traffic is not expected to be affected by this work.

One travel lane will remain open through the work zone, which is expected to be in place for an estimated six weeks.

