Registration for UE Engineering Summer Camps Now Open January 17th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

The University of Evansville has announced open registration for its annual engineering summer camps. The camps are open to middle and high school boys and girls.

They give students a better understanding of available opportunities in the science, tech, engineering and math fields.

Registration deadlines vary:

Middle school boys in grades six, seven, or eight and fifth-grade elementary school boys wanting to register for the Middle School Boys Summer Career Exploration Program will have until April 1st. The program start Monday, June 18th until Friday, June 22nd.

Middle school girls in grades six, seven, or eight wanting to register for the Middle School Girls Summer Career Exploration Program will have until April 1st. The program begins on Sunday, June 10th and will conclude Wednesday, June 13th.

High school girls currently in grades nine, 10, or 11 who have completed geometry wanting to register for High School Girls Harlaxton Experience 2018 will have until February 12th. The program begins Thursday, June 28th, and concludes on Saturday, July 7th.

