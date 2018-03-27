Registration Open For Komen Evansville’s Pink Sunday Event

Registration is open for Komen Evansville’s Pink Sunday celebration. Komen Evansville will celebrate Pink Sunday in conjunction with Mother’s Day.

Pink Sunday is a grassroots effort to educate members of the community and other organizations on the importance of good breast health practices. This program is designed to be presented on Mother’s Day, but could be presented on another day.

Komen Evansville will provide a free compact mirror with the four breast self-awareness steps and a Breast Health Basics information sheet to remind women to take charge of their breast health and be proactive.

Anyone who is interested in this event can register until Friday, May 4th. Packets can be picked up at the Komen office the week of May 7th through May 11th between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

You can call the office at 812.962.2202, or toll-free at 888.566.3620, by email at info@komenevansville.org, or go to Komen Evansville.

Comments

comments