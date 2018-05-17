Home Kentucky Registration is Open For Bluegrass Summer Camp May 17th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Kentucky

It’s a chance for kids to get introduced to Bluegrass music at a young age. Two music camps this summer will teach students everything from square dancing and playing tunes on mandolin and fiddle to TV and stage performing.

The camps are hosted at the Owensboro International Bluegrass Music Museum by Randy Lanham with High Hopes Music.

The camp is limited to 20 people per camp for kids age 13 and up.

Camps cost $75 before June 1st and $80 after. Signing up with a second family is $40

You can sign up by calling 270-314-0008 or emailing highhopesmusic@hotmail.com.

