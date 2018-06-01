Registration Deadline Nears For MAIA Conference

The University of Southern Indiana and SWIRCA will present the 11th annual Mid-America Institute on Aging and Wellness on the USI campus August 9th and 10th. Pre-conference workshop on Alzheimer’s and dementia care is scheduled for August 8th.

The two-day conference is for everyone from regular citizens to gerontology professionals. Four national and local guest speakers will be featured at the conference. Keynote speakers include Teepa Snow, Ashton Applewhite, Jeff Speck, and Bill Thomas.

Early registration due to seating limitations is required.

Visit USI to reserve your spot.

Comments

comments